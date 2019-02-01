8K cameras and augmented reality will highlight CBS’ Super Bowl coverage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There is very little chance of missing a play, or not having an angle on touchdown during CBS Sports coverage of Super Bowl LIII because of the massive amount of technology being used to cover the game.
More than 500 crew members will operate behind the scenes using more than 115 cameras.
For the first time ever in a United States broadcast , three 8K cameras will be used to shoot the game.
Because of the high resolution of a 8K camera, any play can be zoomed in on some 10 times and it won’t get blurry or loose resolution.
Pylon cameras have become invaluable showing whether or not the football crosses the goal line and in this Super Bowl CBS has deployed more than 25 of them.
Augmented reality graphic have become so much more than the first down line and the down and distance that look like they are a part of the field.
In a news release CBS said they are taking these graphics to a new level.
“For the first time ever on any network at a live sporting event, CBS’ Super Bowl LIII virtual plan includes the use of a live, wireless handheld camera showing augmented reality graphics and up-close camera tracking on the field,” the release said. “This will allow the camera to get closer to these virtual graphics in a way that gives viewers different perspectives and angles including never –before-seen field level views of these graphics.”
