Northeast Ohio Weather: And now the warm up

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Arctic air is pretty much out of here and will be replaced by much warmer air as the weekend wears on. What a dramatic change ahead of us after the recent nonsense. We had a system track well south of us this morning that brought flurries and snow to Northern Ohio. Drier air works in throughout the day and that will break up the clouds as we move along. Temperatures recover to the low 20s this afternoon. We will be rising in temperatures later tonight. You will really notice a difference tomorrow as the temperature will sneak above 40 degrees. A south wind and a warmer air mass will allow that to happen. Temperatures surge into the 50s on Sunday.