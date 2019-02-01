Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up for the weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure will return to our region tonight. On Saturday a warm front will move north across the state. On Sunday low pressure will move east through the central Great Lakes.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Quite the little burst of snow this morning, huh? Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck compiled some of our morning snow totals!
Most of the snow is gone, but the radar is still pinpointing a few flakes near the lakeshore. These should get cut off tonight, as high pressure noses in.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall to about 15° by 8:00 PM, and then temperatures will begin to rise as our warm front moves in. We’ll be in the 20s by dawn tomorrow.
My only concern for the evening will be the development of some patchy fog through the night and into tomorrow morning. We’re going to have warmer air moving over snow pack. This usually leads to fog for us.
Weekend Outlook:
As I mentioned above, high pressure will be our weekend weather maker. The high will move off of the East Coast by Sunday afternoon, inducing a nice Spring-like warm-up for us.
We’ll climb into the low 40s on Saturday. By Sunday morning, we will have fallen into the mid 30s. (Not bad!) Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.
The only precipitation we have in through the weekend is a chance of some patchy drizzle/mist/flurries overnight Saturday. At this time, we have the rest of the weekend dry.
Looking Ahead:
Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild as we start the new work week. More seasonable conditions will return by Tuesday.
Monday’s high: 57°
Tuesday’s high: 36°
Wednesday’s high: 39°
Thursday’s high: 48°
Friday’s high: 30°
We’ll have to keep a really close eye on Monday evening’s forecast. Rain is going to be moving in from the west during the second half of the day. It will be steady. This rain combined with melting ice and snow will lead to some localized flooding and ice jams. If you live in a flood prone area, you’ll want to keep a close watch on the forecast early next week.
By Wednesday, more rain will be moving into the area. This rain will hang around through Thursday, leading to the risk of more flooding.
Colder air will return to the region on Friday. We could see a few snow showers late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Stay tuned!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.