Ohio ties to Super Bowl LIII are strong, despite Cleveland Browns’ absence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio will be well-represented in Superbowl LIII thanks to both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.
A notable origin for a ton of the participants is John Carroll University in University Heights.
The Blue Streaks have a pipeline of coaches in the NFL, and a good number of them were lucky enough to make it to the big game this year.
There are a few familiar faces on the list, along with some that help out behind the scenes.
Without further ado, here’s the laundry list of names with Ohio ties in Superbowl LIII.
Patriots:
Brian Hoyer, quarterback
The former Brown is a 10-year-veteran, North Olmsted native and a St. Ignatius High School grad.
Julian Edelman, wide receiver
Edelman played quarterback for three seasons at Kent State University.
John Simon, defensive end
The Patriots defender spent his younger days at Cardinal Mooney High School.
Bill Belichick, head coach
Belichick was head coach with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995. Amassing a record of 37-45.
Nick Caserio, director of player personnel
Caserio has been with the Pats' organization for over 15 seasons, and is a former starting quarterback at JCU.
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator
The Patriots offensive coordinator is another “Carroll guy,” he caught passes from Caserio back in their playing days.
Jerry Schuplinski, assistant quarterbacks coach
The John Carroll alum bounced from Trinity High School to Case Western Reserve before joining the Patriots' staff in 2013.
Los Angeles Rams:
Rodger Saffold
Saffold was a Bedford Bearcat before he went on to Indiana University as a stud lineman.
Sean McVay
At the tender age of 30, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history in 2017.
McVay’s Miami (OH) RedHawks knocked off Edelman’s Kent State Golden Flashes 20-13 on Oct. 6, 2007.
Chris Shula
Shula is an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams, and yet another Carroll grad.
