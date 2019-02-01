Parma city council to consider lifting pit bull ban

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - The Parma city council will consider adding a proposal to the May ballot that would remove the city’s pit bull ban.

The council and Mayor Tim DeGeeter will discuss the ballot issue at the Feb. 4 meeting at 7 p.m., considering whether to keep or remove the city’s current ordinance prohibiting pit bulls.

Mayor DeGeeter and the Parma city council released a joint statement regarding the issue:

“Over the past several months, city officials have heard from both sides regarding Parma’s ordinance, and we believe this is the most democratic way to give Parma residents a voice in the matter.

This approach is consistent with the city’s position that this issue should be decided at the ballot box – an approach that both sides of the debate have identified as an option.

With a Wednesday, Feb. 6 deadline looming to put an issue on the May ballot, we have put forth this legislation to meet the cut-off date.”

Lakewood and Garfield Heights are two Northeast Ohio communities that recently repealed a city pit bull ban.