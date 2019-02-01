Parma city council to consider lifting pit bull ban

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - The Parma city council will consider adding a proposal to the May ballot that would remove the city’s pit bull ban.
The council and Mayor Tim DeGeeter will discuss the ballot issue at the Feb. 4 meeting at 7 p.m., considering whether to keep or remove the city’s current ordinance prohibiting pit bulls.
Mayor DeGeeter and the Parma city council released a joint statement regarding the issue:
Lakewood and Garfield Heights are two Northeast Ohio communities that recently repealed a city pit bull ban.
