Reggie Jagers is going for gold

When the Summer Olympics get going in July of 2020 in Tokyo, Jagers has an excellent chance to be there. “With Team USA and USA Track & Field you cannot just say you are going to make the Olympic team. Being the reigning U.S. champion and number five in the world, I believe I will make that team.” The odds say he will. Jagers needs a top-three performance in the U.S. Championships later this year to earn a spot on the team, considering he is currently the best in the U.S. the odds are in his favor.