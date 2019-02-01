Reggie Jagers is going for gold

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When you think of recent big-time atheletes from Northeast Ohio names like LeBron James and Travis Kelce come to mind. Maybe Mitch Trubisky, and despite some off-field issues, Kareem Hunt. Another name might join their ranks over the next couple of years, Solon's Reggie Jagers. He is the reigning U.S. champion in discus. "Obviously it was one of my dreams, one of my goals," said Jagers when we caught up with him at Solon High School before he headed back to California to train. Jagers became the U.S. champ last summer.
The Olympics are a year and a half away, but he will be busy with competitions before then. “Now I am invited to all the Diamond League competitions being the top American. That is where the pro-sector is for track & field. You tour around Europe and make all the money you need to make over there.”
When the Summer Olympics get going in July of 2020 in Tokyo, Jagers has an excellent chance to be there. “With Team USA and USA Track & Field you cannot just say you are going to make the Olympic team. Being the reigning U.S. champion and number five in the world, I believe I will make that team.” The odds say he will. Jagers needs a top-three performance in the U.S. Championships later this year to earn a spot on the team, considering he is currently the best in the U.S. the odds are in his favor.
If he does get to Tokyo, Jagers will have a chance to make history and be the first African-American to win a medal in the discus throw.
