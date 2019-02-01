Residents living along the Vermilion River prepping for potential flooding

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -People who live along the Vermilion river have already had a rough few days with ice piling up all over their property.
Now, with the warmer weather on the way, they say they have no choice but to prepare for the worst.
Temperatures are expected to get up into the 50s in the coming days, and Vermilion Police are warning residents on Riverside Drive or along the Vermilion River to be prepared to evacuate.
“We just tell residents to keep an eye on the weather, keep an eye on the police department’s Facebook page and if in fact they see water rising, get out,” said Sergeant Gordon Adams.
In front of Ron Gerhan’s property, there are chunks of ice all neatly piled up, but there’s a story behind it that started a few days ago.
“We could hear the ice hitting the house and it went thump, thump, thump. We had three feet of water and it rushed all this ice down and once the water subsided the ice stayed, so we had three feet of water and two feet of this," Gerhan said.
“It got backed up and came down the road and we had more ice in our driveway than we did in our yard. We had crews help us move the ice.”
That catastrophe is over, but now Gerhan and his neighbors are worried about flooding.
“We’re trying to figure out the pros and cons of staying and who’s going to go where.” Gerhan has only lived there for three years, but he says the neighbors who’ve lived here for decades know the drill," Gerhan said.
“It’s a good network here among the full timers. Once people get info, they share it. We follow their cues. If they stay, we stay. If they go, we go."
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.