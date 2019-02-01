Road reopens after earlier crashes cause closure on I-90 west in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A stretch of I-90 west was closed in downtown Cleveland as crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation worked to remove at least four separate crashes from the roadway.
All of the incidents were reported I-90 west near the I-77 interchange around 10:30 a.m. Westbound traffic is being detoured off the interstate.
In addition to the crash, the Cleveland Fire Department says the road conditions are dangerous in the area because of the weather.
Lanes reopened before noon on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.