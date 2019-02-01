Sunny Side Up: What’s your favorite thing about Super Bowl Sunday?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
It’s Super Bowl weekend, you can watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots on Cleveland 19 on Sunday.
Score Predictions from the Sunny Side Team:
Jeff Tanchak: 3-2 Rams
Julian Glover: 35-24 Rams
Jamie Sullivan: 30-21 Patriots
The Patriots are currently a 2.5-point favorite to win the game.
This brings us to the question of the day:
What’s your favorite thing about Super Bowl Sunday?
