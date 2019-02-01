US Marshals hunting woman accused of brutally killing boyfriend; suspect has evaded police for months

DETROIT, MI (WOIO) - A Michigan woman accused of a disturbing murder has been on the run for months, and U.S. Marshals are combing for leads to pinpoint where the evasive suspect is holding up.
Renee Williams, 39, is accused of brutally killing her boyfriend -- David Carter, 39 -- on Sept. 29 in Melvindale, Mich., which is just an hour north of Toledo.
Williams vanished shortly after the crime, and authorities believe she fled the state in mid-October.
Williams has worked in the medical field and as a travel agent. She is known to be a world traveler, and has ties throughout the U.S.
She is charged with first-degree homicide, disinterring a dead body and tampering with evidence.
“No matter where a fugitive may try to flee or hide, we will pursue them, find them and bring them to justice,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Mark Jankowski.
Williams has close involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star. She should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Any information can be provided to the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 313-234-5600 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov
