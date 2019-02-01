WATCH TRAILER: ‘Fast & Furious’ presents: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

(Gray News) - There’s no question Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson breathed new life into “The Fast and the Furious” franchise when he jumped on board for “Fast Five.”
Now that the main storyline has reached eight films, Universal Pictures has chosen Johnson to star alongside Jason Statham in its first spin-off.
The studio released the first trailer for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” Friday.
Johnson will be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs while Statham reprises his as Deckard Shaw.
Vanessa Kirby will portray Shaw’s sister Hattie Shaw, who happens to be an MI6 agent.
Idris Elba is joining the cast as Brixton, but you probably won’t like him. He’s the international terrorist in conflict with Hobbs and Shaw.
Joe Anoaʻi will be playing Hobbs’ unnamed brother. Anoa’i portrays Roman Reigns in the WWE and is Johnson’s real-life cousin.
“Hobbs & Shaw” was originally slated to debut on July 26 but now it will hit theaters on Aug. 2.
