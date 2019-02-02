Akron family, marooned by ice mound for 2 days, wants answers from city

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Mike Giron and his wife were iced out of leaving their home for 48 hours during the deep freeze, before a city of Akron plow truck showed up and plowed them out.
He’s been dealing with standing water in his street for years, and that water churned into massive ice chunks that piled up, frozen in place, in front of his driveway.
“The chunks were so big that I couldn’t even approach them with a car,” Giron said.
The ice chunks are just a symptom of a larger problem. After the city tore down four houses across the street, a massive swamp appeared and water began to flow out into the street, so when it freezes, he ends up with an ice problem.
The ice is one thing, the warmer months bring their own problems.
“The stink and the mosquitoes in the summer are horrendous,” Giron says.
The city, he said, is responsive to his concerns, but so far, there has not been a solution to be found. Akron city offices were closed for the day after we spoke with Giron so we have not been able to hear from them as to what can be done to help.
He’s hopeful of working out a solution with the city soon.
Giron said he has asked the city to buy his home, but was told that was not an option.
