Cleveland Browns have a better chance to win Super Bowl 54 than 17 teams, according to latest odds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This Sunday sports fans will gather around their televisions to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.
The oddsmakers think the Cleveland Browns have a better chance to win the 2020 Super Bowl than a lot of teams in the NFL.
The Browns are currently listed at +3000 to win the big game in 2020, this means if you bet $100 on Cleveland and they win you take home $3,000.
The Patriots and the Rams have the best odds to win next season at +700 and the Miami Dolphins have the worst odds at $30,000.
Obviously one of the main reasons Cleveland is one of the favorites next year is because of the team’s success after the organization decided to get rid of Hue Jackson.
Cleveland went 5-3 the rest of the way.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns last year.
