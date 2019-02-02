2 Cleveland officers hospitalized after cruiser struck on Innerbelt Bridge; traffic delays reported

By John Deike | February 1, 2019 at 11:28 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 12:26 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was struck from behind by a motorist Friday evening, which snarled traffic on the Innerbelt Bridge at the 90 west, I-71 south split.

Two officers were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, and four others were also injured.

Police closed off all I-71 south lanes, and diverted traffic to the I-90 west lanes due to the accident.

Police were tending to a hit-skip on the bridge when the cruiser was rear-ended.

The extent of the injuries among the officers and motorists is unknown at this time.

