2 Cleveland officers hospitalized after cruiser struck on Innerbelt Bridge; traffic delays reported

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was struck from behind by a motorist Friday evening, which snarled traffic on the Innerbelt Bridge at the 90 west, I-71 south split.
Two officers were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, and four others were also injured.
Police closed off all I-71 south lanes, and diverted traffic to the I-90 west lanes due to the accident.
Police were tending to a hit-skip on the bridge when the cruiser was rear-ended.
The extent of the injuries among the officers and motorists is unknown at this time.
