Cleveland police cruiser struck on Innerbelt Bridge, triggering lane closures and traffic delays

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was struck from behind by a motorist Friday evening, which has snarled traffic on the Innerbelt Bridge at the 90 west, I-71 south split.
Police have closed off all I-71 south lanes, and are diverting all traffic to the 90 west lanes.
Police were tending to a hit-skip on the bridge when the cruiser was rear-ended.
A Metallica concert just let out from Quicken Loans Arena, and drivers leaving downtown are strongly urged to find alternate routes.
Two officers and a woman are being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
