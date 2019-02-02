Cleveland police cruiser struck on Innerbelt Bridge, triggering lane closures and traffic delays

Two police officers and a woman are being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Cleveland police cruiser struck on Innerbelt Bridge, triggering lane closures and traffic delays
Police have closed off all I-71 south lanes on the Innerbelt Bridge, and are diverting all traffic to the 90 west lanes. (Source: OHGO)
By John Deike | February 1, 2019 at 11:28 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 11:36 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was struck from behind by a motorist Friday evening, which has snarled traffic on the Innerbelt Bridge at the 90 west, I-71 south split.

Police have closed off all I-71 south lanes, and are diverting all traffic to the 90 west lanes.

Police were tending to a hit-skip on the bridge when the cruiser was rear-ended.

A Metallica concert just let out from Quicken Loans Arena, and drivers leaving downtown are strongly urged to find alternate routes.

Two officers and a woman are being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.