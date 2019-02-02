Cleveland Police release more information after 2 officers hospitalized after cruiser struck on Innerbelt Bridge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was struck from behind by a motorist Friday evening, which snarled traffic on the Innerbelt Bridge at the 90 west, I-71 south split.
Two officers were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, and four others were also injured.
Police were tending to a hit-skip on the bridge when the cruiser was rear-ended.
Investigators said around 11:50 p.m. two officers were seated in a marked poolice car parked and partially blocking the number three lane behind a vehicle from a crash.
Authorities said a 29-year-old man driving a Jeep was slowing down when he saw the police lights and was intending to move to another lane.
A 36-year-old woman driving a Nissan hit the back of the Jeep and the Jeep hit the cruiser, according to police.
Several people in the police cruiser and Jeep were taken to a local hospital for treatment and they were treated and released, according to investigators.
Police said the driver of the Nissan Christina Karpinsk refused and was arrested for OVI.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.