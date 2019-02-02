Cleveland woman vanished 25 years ago, daughter still searching for answers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Nearly 30 years ago, a mother vanished without a trace.
Now, her daughter is asking for our help.
Aariel Scott, now 30, was only 5 years old when she last saw her mother, Bernadette Scott.
“My mom went missing in the 90s, and we’ve never found her...My memory is very faint. I only remember certain things, like her singing, her eating with her hands. She liked to eat collard greens and cornbread with her hands,” said Aariel.
Bernadette was last seen on East 105th Street between Wade Park and Lee Avenue, and family who knew her said she wouldn’t have walked out on her daughter.
Bernadette has an 80 year-old mother, Christine, grandchildren and siblings. From time to time they get reports that someone may have seen Bernadette, but it has never panned out.
If you know anything about where Bernadette Scott is, email me at hboomer@woio.com.
I’ll pass the info on to her family.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.