Good Samaritans rescue woman and infant son after SUV crashes into pond

LAUDERHILL, FL (WPLG/CNN) – This is a story about people working pretty much on instinct – seeing a person in danger, and jumping into action to help.
It’s a horrifying scenario: A mother, with her 4-month-old son riding along, loses control of her car and careens into a pond.
Miguel Enrique, who works as a landscaper, said he and his partner were working a job Friday morning when a noise caught their attention.
They turned and saw the car partially submerged in the water.
Inside, 30-year-old Melissa Valderrama and her son were quickly sinking along with their Mazda SUV.
Enrique said he jumped in the pond and worked his way to the back of the car.
He said his partner stopped other vehicles to help.
Enrique first grabbed the infant and handed him to another bystander, and then helped Valderrama out of the vehicle.
Both mother and child were taken to a hospital. Incredibly, they only had minor injuries.
Hours later, Enrique, still in his soaking wet work shoes, said he wasn’t a hero, but he was glad two lives were saved.
A father of three, Enrique teared up as he explained he was only doing what he would hope someone else would do for his family.
The cause of the crash isn’t yet known.
