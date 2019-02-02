Gun deal gone wrong leads to shooting on quiet Lakewood street

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - Bullets flew in one quiet Lakewood neighborhood, and deeply alarmed residents who live there.
Police tell Cleveland 19 it was a gun deal gone wrong.
Now, those weapons are out on the streets, making them even more dangerous.
Police say the victim in this case may actually be in trouble himself for how he handled the situation.
Cleveland 19 talked to his dad Friday, because he himself wasn’t home.
His dad says all the guns he was selling were legal, and that he opened fire Thursday, because the buyers threatened him.
However, police say it’s up to prosecutors to decide whether that’s true.
Eileen Wagner watched the whole thing happen on Delaware Avenue from her upstairs window.
“I wasn’t quite sure what it was cause it was in the middle of the day,” she said.
Police say Wagner’s neighbor, three doors down, listed guns for sale online.
Officers say the people who showed up to buy the firearms ended up stealing them.
So, the owner took matters into his own hands and fired at the suspects as they left.
Wagner witnessed it all.
“I didn’t know who was the good guy, and who was the bad guy,” she said. “I didn’t really know what was happening. The car sped off and the gentleman with the gun started shooting at the tires, I assume, because the gun was pointed down."
Greg Watson said, “I’ve never heard gunshots living here. I heard three or four pops, and at first, I thought they were fireworks."
Watson was watching TV across the street when the deal went down Thursday.
After learning what police found, he said he didn’t approve of what his neighbor allegedly did.
“I think any time you’re in a residential area, you should not be shooting a gun with people around.”
What’s worse is that Wagner’s worried about where the rest of the stolen guns are now.
“[It’s] a little bit alarming that these guys have these guns from a gun deal gone bad, and we don’t really know who they are,” she said.
Lakewood Police say officers found the suspect car abandoned in Cleveland.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.