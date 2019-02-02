Northeast Ohio Temperatures: Temps rise Sunday ahead of rainy work week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sunshine and 40s here in CLE today! The Akron area wasn’t so lucky to see high temps in the 40s thanks to fog this morning. Heading through Saturday night, clouds will start moving in along a warm front that’ll keep lingering drizzle and mist around through the overnight into Sunday.
With the warm front moving through, temperatures overnight won't be too bad. Expect wake up temperatures just a few degrees above freezing. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be with us to start your Sunday. We'll keep the clouds around through most of the day, with high temperatures in the low 50s. Drizzle is also possible through the day, especially in the Cleveland metro.
A series of systems will push through during the work week that could make things a bit messy. The first, will be a a system that moves through late Monday that'll bring a cold front behind it. Expect widespread rain by Monday afternoon, with temperatures pushing to near 60°! ICE JAMS and RIVER FLOODING are going to be huge concerns heading into this week with the rapid warm up and rain.
The cold front will push temperatures back closer to average for Tuesday, with wake up temperatures near freezing and highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be a quiet day before our next system moves in Wednesday.
With wake up temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday, it is possible we could see a little wintry mix before a transition into all rain with the system that moves in Wednesday.
Rain continues through the day Thursday, with at least a few inches expected across the area. This again, will be another concern for flooding and ice jams.
Temperatures drop again heading into Friday, bringing the chance for snow showers to the area to start the day. We’ll hold onto colder highs below freezing by the end of the week and into next weekend.
