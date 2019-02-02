Police arrest Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor

Police arrest Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posted a video of officers arresting a Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor. (Source ICAC)
By Jonathan Jankowski | February 2, 2019 at 1:52 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 1:56 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posted a video of officers arresting a Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor.

Investigators said 29-year-old Ameen Sari was indicted on:

  • one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor 
  • one count of importuning
  • one count of possessing criminal tools after attempting to meet what he believed was a minor child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity 
Arrest of 29-year-old Ameen Sari of Cleveland, OH

29-year-old Ameen Sari of Cleveland was indicted yesterday on 1 count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 1 count of Importuning and 1 count of Possessing Criminal Tools after attempting to meet what he believed was a minor child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Thank you to the Parma Heights Police Department and the City of Cleveland Division of Police for your assistance with this investigation.

Posted by The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on Saturday, February 2, 2019

The Parma Heights Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department helped the ICAC with the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.