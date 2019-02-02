Police arrest Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor

29-year-old Ameen Sari of Cleveland was indicted yesterday on 1 count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 1 count of Importuning and 1 count of Possessing Criminal Tools after attempting to meet what he believed was a minor child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Thank you to the Parma Heights Police Department and the City of Cleveland Division of Police for your assistance with this investigation.