Police arrest Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posted a video of officers arresting a Cleveland man accused of attempting to meet up with a minor.
Investigators said 29-year-old Ameen Sari was indicted on:
- one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
- one count of importuning
- one count of possessing criminal tools after attempting to meet what he believed was a minor child for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity
The Parma Heights Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department helped the ICAC with the investigation.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
