Woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck after a fight over a parking space in Conneaut

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Conneaut Police said a 37-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a 49-year-old man in the neck after a fight over a parking space.
Police said officers were dispatched to a lot at the Love’s Travel Center around Noon on Feb. 1.
When officers arrived to the scene first responders found the man, he was stabbed in the hand and neck.
Investigators said officers found the woman nearby with a knife in her possession.
She was taken into custody with incident, according to police.
Authorities said the suspect has been identified as Laquannna Chatman.
The victim was transported to a local medical center and was later transported to UHHS in Cleveland.
Police said a handgun was said to have been brandished during the incident and was also recovered at the scene.
Investigators said the incident was said to have started over a semi-tractor trailer parking spot. This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.