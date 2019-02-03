Cleveland police investigating attempted abduction

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to Cleveland police, a 16-year-old male was nearly abducted Friday night.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 3121 Clark Ave.
Police said the approached the teen and tried to force him into his car—a black Chrysler with tinted windows.
The suspect is described as a well-dressed white male, approximately 6-foot-1 with brown hair.
We’re told the teen was able to escape and is safe at home with his mom.
