Free dental care to be offered at Case Western Reserve University clinic

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dental care is important. Regular exams, X-rays, and cleanings are key for maintaining good dental health, and failing to do that can lead to more serious complications, according to doctors.
"We should take care of it," said Case Western Reserve University Dental Clinic Director Dr. Ali Syed. "There are a lot of studies that have been done and they connected, periodontal disease for example, gum disease, are connected to cause cardiovascular disease. So there are umpteen number of studies that have been done and have shown there is a connection between oral cavity and the whole system."
However, dental care is expensive, and for people without insurance, that can make it completely out of reach. That’s why on Monday and Tuesday (February 3 and February 4), Case Western dental students will be offering free dental exams, free X-rays, and $25 cleanings.
“With the rising health care costs, this is the best way we can reach out to the communities for people who are under-insured or don’t have insurance at all. So a lot of interest. In fact, that’s why we are doing it biannually and every year, we want to grow this program,” said Dr. Syed.
There are spots for up to 450 people, and last year, they saw over 200 patients. Anyone 18 or older who has never enrolled in the program, known as Admitting Days, will be eligible. They will also receive a $100 voucher toward future services.
Time slots are available at 10 A.M., 1 P.M., and 3 P.M. on both days. Appointments must be made in advance by calling (216) 368-6800 or (216) 368-8730.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.