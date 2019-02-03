Ice jams causing concern among residents living near rivers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With warmer temps here, the chances of flooding are increasing as Ice Jams start to melt.
"I'm hoping it doesn't flood, but I have a feeling with the warm weather coming tomorrow it's gonna start," said Cuyahoga Country resident, Lori Waite.
People who live close to the Rocky River like Lori are on high alert.
"It'll thaw out here cause we're closer to the lake and then down by the Marina, all the ice will start coming out and that's when it starts coming out into all these yards here," recalled Waite.
As a matter of fact, you can still see the icy remains of the last time the river flooded surrounding neighborhoods as a results of Ice Jams in the water melting away.
"If you have a fast thaw and a heavy winter where the ice is kinda thick, it does jam up here," said Tom Fezer who also lives neat the River.
Just two year ago the flooding in the area was so bad, people had to evacuate their homes.
"Water was high and tons of ice as you can see on the lawns. I think tomorrow's gonna be way worse," said Waite.
However many of those people aren't worried because they prepared ahead of time.
"You know when we built the house, we built it 4-feet above grade and we have some concrete wall structures around it to stop anything from actually coming into the house," said Waite.
Cleveland 19 will of course keep you posted on the status of the River.
