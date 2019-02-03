Mayfield comes up short for Offensive Rookie of the Year

New York’s Barkley takes the award

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass)
By Mark Schwab | February 2, 2019 at 8:23 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 8:50 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield had a historic rookie season, but so did Saquon Barkley.

The pair went 1-2 in the NFL Draft and they did in this balloting as well, just in opposite order. Barkley, the second pick, rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns behind a bad New York Giants offensive line, got 26.5 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Barkley also caught more than 90 passes for over 700 yards, finishing the year with a 2,000 yard season.

Mayfield earned 21.5 votes. The Browns quarterback set a rookie record with 27 touchdown passes on the season. In most years he would have captured the award.

In addition to the award, Barkley also will be getting a new chain, courtesy of Mayfield. The two made a wager over the outcome of the voting.

