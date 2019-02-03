Mayfield comes up short for Offensive Rookie of the Year

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield had a historic rookie season, but so did Saquon Barkley.
The pair went 1-2 in the NFL Draft and they did in this balloting as well, just in opposite order. Barkley, the second pick, rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns behind a bad New York Giants offensive line, got 26.5 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Barkley also caught more than 90 passes for over 700 yards, finishing the year with a 2,000 yard season.
Mayfield earned 21.5 votes. The Browns quarterback set a rookie record with 27 touchdown passes on the season. In most years he would have captured the award.
In addition to the award, Barkley also will be getting a new chain, courtesy of Mayfield. The two made a wager over the outcome of the voting.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.