Northeast Ohio Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this week, temps set to hit 50 degrees today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sunday will be dry with skies clearing in the afternoon.
Expect high temperatures around 50 degrees and warmer overnight lows only dropping to around 40°.
A series of systems will push through during the work week that could make things a bit messy.
The first, will be a system that moves through late Monday that’ll bring a cold front behind it.
Expect widespread rain by Monday afternoon, with temperatures pushing to near 60 degrees!
Ice jams and river flooding are going to be huge concerns heading into this week with the rapid warm up and rain.
Not expecting a ton of rain with Monday's system, most likely less than half an inch for most.
The cold front will push temperatures back closer to average for Tuesday, with wake up temperatures near freezing and highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be a mostly quiet day before our next system moves in Wednesday.
With wake up temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday, it is possible we could see a little wintry mix before a transition into all rain with the system that moves in Wednesday.
Watching closely for the potential for FREEZING RAIN late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This could make the commute that morning a headache with the potential for black ice.
Heavy rain expected through the day Thursday, with at least a few inches expected across the area. This again, will be another concern for river flooding and ice jams.
Temperatures drop again heading into Friday, bringing the chance for snow showers to the area to start the day. We’ll hold onto colder highs below freezing by the end of the week and into next weekend.
