Super Bowl LIII: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

By Rachel Vadaj | February 2, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 10:30 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The New England Patriots are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.

However, this isn’t the first time these teams are battling it out in the championship.

The Patriots took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XXXVI with a 20-17 victory over the (then St. Louis) Rams.

The big game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons.

Even though this is the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta, it’ll be the first hosted in this stadium, which opened in 2017.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIII:

TV Channel: CBS Cleveland 19

Radio: Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan

Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); or on CBS All Access

Tune into Cleveland 19 News at 10 p.m. on WUAB before joining Tucker & Tanaka at 11 p.m. on Cleveland 19 (WOIO).

Keep your phone handy as Tiffani Tucker, Chris Tanaka, Tony Zarrella, and Jason Nicholas check in on Facebook throughout Super Bowl LIII to give you our take on the game, commercials, and the halftime show.

