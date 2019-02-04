Akron woman shot by other driver after a minor car accident

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for two men driving a four-door, silver Chevy Malibu, after they allegedly open-fired on women after a car accident.
According to Akron police, five women were in a Chevy Trailblazer around 1 a.m. Monday, when they were involved in a two car crash in the 1000 block of Becker Lane.
The women told police when they got out of their vehicle after the accident, the two men in the Malibu fired several shots at them.
One woman was struck in the ankle.
She was transported to Akron City Hospital and police said her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
