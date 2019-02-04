Video shows baby left on departing RTA train in Cleveland as father steps off to smoke cigarette

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A baby has been reunited with its father after being left on a Cleveland RTA train.
According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, the baby was left on a train heading westbound from the Windermere station on the morning of Jan. 12 as the father stepped off to smoke a cigarette on the platform.
Before arriving at the Superior RTA Station, the train operator was informed that the train pulled away from the platform without the father on board.
Transit police and RTA staff responded to quickly return the station to the platform and reunite the man and his baby.
The train operator initially told police that the father was menacing her, but the claims were unfounded during the RTA investigation. She was “coached” by her supervisor for not following communication procedures during the incident.
Neither the baby nor the passengers were in any danger during the indent, RTA officials say.
