Baker Mayfield and Tom Brady trade jabs in iconic Super Bowl commercial commemorating NFL’s 100th season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield already made his Super Bowl debut and got a ring...sort of.
The NFL aired a 2-minute commercial prior to halftime of Super Bowl LIII to commemorate the 100th season of the National Football League.
Set the scene: 44 active and retired players are in a lavish ballroom setting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell giving a speech when Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch reaches for some icing on the multi-tiered cake before accidentally tipping it, knocking down the football that was sitting at the top.
As the golden football touches the ground, coach Mike Singletary yells, “FUMBLE!” before all the black tie affair turns into a tackle football game.
In the midst of the chaos, former Cleveland Browns running back from 1957-1965 and Hall of Famer Jim Brown smirks as he says, “This is a great party.”
Next shot: another Cleveland Browns fan-favorite...you guessed it, Baker Mayfield.
In a little battle of wits between rookie and veteran, Mayfield teases New England Patriots quarterback, and now 6-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady by saying, “get out there old man.”
In response, Brady hands over his five championship rings to Mayfield saying, “hold these.”
NFL favorites Odell Beckham Jr., Terry Bradshaw, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Gonzalez, Todd Gurley, Franco Harris, Marshawn Lynch, Peyton Manning, Von Miller, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan, Brian Urlacher, also had some screen time.
The commercial also recognized two prominent women in the football realm: First female referee in NFL history Sarah Thomas and 7th grade female New Hampshire quarterback Dejah Rondeau, who Julian Edelman took under his wing after learning she was being bullied for playing the game.
Take a look at all the iconic people and moments the NFL managed to squeeze into a 2-minute slot:
