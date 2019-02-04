Catch Cleveland 19 after Super Bowl LIII

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.
However, this isn’t the first time these teams battled it out in the championship.
The Patriots took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XXXVI with a 20-17 victory over the (then St. Louis) Rams.
Even though this is the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta, it was the first hosted in this stadium, which opened in 2017.
