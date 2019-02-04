Cleveland 19, Kitchen Saver serving up kitchen makeovers to Northeast Ohio veterans

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 and Kitchen Saver have teamed up to offer makeovers for military veterans.
We reached out to our viewers and asked for nominations of veterans who deserved a kitchen makeover. Now, we’re sharing those makeovers, starting with the Lisicki Family in Streetsboro.
Dottie Lisicki nominated her husband, David Lisicki, for our Kitchen Makeover Contest.
Lisicki was 18 years old when he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. He has been married to Dottie for nearly 50 years and lived in their Streetsboro home for more than 30 years.
"She wanted to do all this for my behalf as being a veteran. I wanted to do all this here for her," said David Lisicki of his wife.
Dottie Lisicki said she and her husband have been dreaming of a new kitchen, but never thought it would actually happen.
“We had been looking at cabinets and we had been looking at counter tops, and then all of a sudden, I get the phone call from Channel 19 and it’s like--'Your name was drawn and your husband’s the winner,' and it’s like, ‘Oh wow!’” said Dottie Lisicki.
Kitchen Saver supplied the family with new counter tops, new cabinets, a sink, a range hood, and their first dishwasher.
“It’s just like a dream come true,” said Dottie Lisicki.
Check back Wednesday when we’ll reveal another winner of Cleveland 19′s Kitchen Makeover Contest!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.