Cleveland police sergeant charged with 11 counts of soliciting prostitution

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials announced that a sergeant with the Cleveland Police Department has been charged with 11 counts of solicitation of prostitution.
Charged against Sergeant Michael Rybarczyk, 58, were filed in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday morning.
Sergeant Rybarczyk is a 29-year veteran with the Cleveland Police Department and was most recently assigned to the division’s First District.
The officer has since been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and investigation.
All of the charges are misdemeanor offenses.
