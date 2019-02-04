3 current or former Cuyahoga County employees indicted on corruption charges

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ken Mills, former jail director, was indicted Monday for lying to county council about his role in delaying the hiring of nurses at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Emily McNeeley was indicted for a contract steering to her spouse’s employer. Douglas Dykes was also indicted he is Cuyahoga County’s Chief Talent officer. He recruits and hires employees.
One of Dykes' hires was Chief Information Officer James Hay. Part of his contract was $13,500 in moving expenses. But we showed, 18 months ago, that Hay never moved to Cleveland; instead, remaining in his Cincinnati home. Records we uncovered show he submitted all kinds of expenses, meals, gas, $610 for rent at an apartment downtown, and even an Ultimate Air Shuttle flight. No actual moving expenses.
The paperwork was flagged by accounting with a hold.
We asked Dykes about it at the time saying, “Were these paid?”
Dykes said "From what I understand, no, they were not paid. "
We dug even deeper, and found two $7,500 payments, totaling $15,000, without receipts, documentation or explanation.
Why pay him more than $13,500 if anything at all since he didn’t move to Cleveland?
At the time Dykes explained, “There’s a piece of tax that we didn’t want him to have to pay or assume, and so as a result, we wanted to honor the 13.5 we originally talked about.”
Prosecutors say Dykes had lied to accounting about the payment, saying the law director had signed off on it. He had not. The lie is what landed him before a judge. Dykes attorney told me Hay was not charged and had made restitution, so why was Dykes charged? What was his motivation?
We asked Dykes months ago. He answered, “Our executive wants results.”
To avoid conflicts, the AG’s office, not the county prosecutor, is now handling the case. There has been no allegation of County Executive Armond Budish being involved but it appears the case will grow beyond Dykes and two others indicted Monday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.