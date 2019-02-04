Josh Gordon will still get a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots despite suspension

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is congratulated after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots receiver Josh Gordon says he is stepping away from football in order to focus on his mental health. In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, Dec. 20, 2018, Gordon said his decision was spurred by him feeling recently that he could have a better grasp on things mentally. He thanked the Patriots for their support and vowed to work his way back. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) (Winslow Townson)