Josh Gordon will still get a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots despite suspension

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Super Bowl champion Josh Gordon” may be a title many Browns fans never thought they would hear, but it is now a reality.
The New England Patriots, who acquired the wide receiver in a September trade with the Cleveland Browns, topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.
Despite not playing in Super Bowl LIII or in a game since mid-December because of a suspension and indefinite leave from the team to address his mental health, Gordon will still receive a championship ring with the Patriots, according to Pro Football Talk.
Gordon was never released by the Patriots, even though he stepped away. In fact, the Patriots organization was so concerned about Gordon’s recovery, they reportedly offered to pay for his substance abuse rehab, but the treatment is actually covered by the NFL Player Insurance Plan.
The former Browns draft pick took to Instagram to react to the Patriots' win.
In 11 games wearing a Patriots uniform, Gordon caught three touchdown passes and 720 yards on 40 catches. He caught one touchdown in the one game he played for the Browns.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.