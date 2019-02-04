Kent State alum Julian Edelman takes home Super Bowl MVP

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Kent State Golden Flash Julian Edelman took home Super Bowl MVP after the New England Patriots sealed their sixth championship in 18 years.
The 32-year-old slot receiver finished the game with 10 receptions for 141 yards.
He is just the seventh wide receiver in history to walk away with Super Bowl MVP honors.
Edelman is now tied with Michael Irvin for most games with 100 plus yards in the postseason (6).
The only player he trails is Jerry Rice (8).
Edelman and Brady’s efforts led the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.
From the looks of it most wouldn’t be able to pick the Pats' receiver out of a lineup.
The slot stands 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 198 pounds.
In his entire college career he only caught one pass for 11 yards.
Edelman was drafted in the seventh round, joined the New England Patriots in 2009 and the rest was history.
