Monday’s temps in Cleveland will feel nearly 100 degrees warmer than last week’s wind chills
By Chris Anderson | February 4, 2019 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 10:58 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Oh, the difference a week makes.

Last week, the lowest wind chill value recorded in Cleveland was minus 35 degrees. The temperature was measured on the morning of Jan. 30 during the middle of Ohio’s deep freeze.

To compare, the National Weather Service says temperatures in Northeast Ohio on Monday will feel nearly 100 degrees warmer than last week’s frigid front.

The Cleveland 19 First Alert Meteorologists forecast temps to reach 60 degrees on Monday.

The record warm temperature for Cleveland on Feb. 4 is 65 degrees, which occurred in 1980.

