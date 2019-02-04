Nearly 5,500 Ohioans have five or more drunk driving arrests

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made nearly 27,000 OVI arrests in Ohio in 2018.
358 people died at the hands of a drunk driver in our state last year.
But repeat offenders continue to get behind the wheel.
Cleveland19 is taking a look at how Ohio’s drunk driving laws measure up to other states.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving rated every state out of five stars, using data from 2017.
MADD rated Ohio 2.5 out of 5 stars, 25th in the nation.
Ohio only received one full star for having sobriety check points.
Michigan ranked “1” and Pennsylvania came in at 2.5.
-West Virginia gets one of the best ratings in country, at 4.5 out of 5 stars.
MADD says it's one of the highest ranked states for its laws, reporting drunk driving deaths have dropped by 50 percent due in part to a 2008 all-offender ignition interlock law.
No states scored a full 5 star rating.
MADD recommends Ohio lawmakers pass an all-offender ignition interlock law, and make it a felony to drive drunk with a child passenger.
Cleveland19 is uncovering repeat offenders, some with more than 10 OVIs in the last 20 years.
We found many of them are living here in Northeast Ohio.
We’ll tell you how to find out if any of these people live in your neighborhood or city.
We’ll also hear from a family who lost two loved ones in a drunk driving crash. They’ll tell us what they think can help fix the problem.
