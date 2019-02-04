Northeast Ohio weather: Rain on the way this evening

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front will move east across the area tonight. High pressure will build east over the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Low pressure will move northeast into northern Ohio on Wednesday. A stronger low pressure system will move northeast through the area Thursday and Thursday night. High pressure will return by the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Isn’t it just stunning outside? If you took the day off, you picked a great day to do so.
Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s as I type this. There will be some spots that make it into the lower 60s this afternoon.
What’s considered normal for today? 36°. Today’s record high in Cleveland is 65°. The record was set back in 1890. With cloud cover, it will be tough to tie or break this record.
Otherwise, clouds will be increasing over the next several hours. Rain has already moved into western Ohio. In NE Ohio, our rain chances will be increasing through the evening.
We’ll have a chance of spotty showers after 5:00 PM. Rain will pick up after 6:00 PM or so. The peak timing for showers will be from 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the mid 30s by early tomorrow morning.
Cooler Day Tuesday:
If you can, step out and enjoy today’s weather before the rain moves in. Tomorrow will be much cooler.
Highs will only top out in the 30s.
We’ll begin the day on a cloudy note, but I am optimistic that we’ll see a little sunshine during the afternoon.
Slick Start To Your Wednesday:
After a dry Tuesday, the weather will turn more active for the middle of the work week.
Temperatures will be in the low 30s on Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, as a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and sleet moves in. This wintry mix will move in around 3:00 AM or so. As temperatures warm into the 40s, this wintry mix will change to rain by mid to late morning.
In the meantime, we are concerned about some light icing early Wednesday. Some areas could see 0.05” to 0.10” (a light glaze) of ice. Any surface that is untreated may become slick.
At the latest, we’ll change to rain by noon. At this time, models indicate that the rain will be moving out Wednesday evening.
Warm & Soggy Thursday:
We’ll begin the day Thursday on a dry note. However, rain will move in through the day. Rain will be heavy at times. Area-wide, we’re looking at 1” to 2” of rainfall by the time it is all said and done. Our southern counties may see up to 3” in spots!
Temperature-wise, we’ll be warming into the upper 50s on Thursday.
The combination of heavy rain, already-saturated ground, and warming temperatures does raise concerns for flooding and ice jams.
If you live in a flood prone area, you should pay particularly close attention to the weather this week.
Chilly Weekend On The Way:
Behind Thursday’s system, cold air will move in for the upcoming weekend.
Friday’s high: 30°
Saturday’s high: 28°
Sunday’s high: 37°
There is a window of opportunity for a few light snow showers on Friday. Accumulation will be minor.
At this time, Saturday looks dry.
Our next system will move in Sunday, and this one looks to bring us snow during the second half of the day and into Sunday night.
Stay tuned!
