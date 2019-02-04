Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers later today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a beautiful weekend of thawing out, even warmer weather is expected today. We're already waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s, and we'll hit that 60 degree mark by this afternoon!
We'll start the day dry, but rain moves in from the west by the afternoon. It'll be here in time for the evening commute. Less than 0.25" is expected in most spots.
The good news is, with temperatures being so warm over the last few days, it's allowed for a lot of the ice cover to melt along the rivers. However, any that is left will have to be watched closely heading into the midweek.
A cold front will slide through tonight and we should be dry by the later part of tonight. Temperatures on Tuesday won't be nearly as warm, topping out in the upper 30s. We'll see partly sunny skies through the day.
Our next system arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Watching this one carefully. Depending on how quickly the warmer air decides to invade overnight, we could be dealing with some wintry mix for the morning commute Wednesday. This could lead to ice spots on the roads during the morning.
We'll be warming into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon so anything that was icy should be melted by the later part of the day and all precip will transition into rain.
Heavy rain chances arrive Thursday. This will be where we'll have to watch for river flooding and ice jams. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.
Sadly, the warmer air doesn’t stick around forever. The next round of cold moves in by next weekend, where high temperatures drop back below freezing.
