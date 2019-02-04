Ohio legislator to propose bill named after Aisha Fraser, slain domestic violence victim from Shaker Heights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio state Rep. Janine Boyd, a Democrat representing Cleveland Heights, is expected to introduce Aisha’s Law, a bill to reform Ohio domestic violence laws.
The bill is named after 45-year-old Aisha Fraser, a former Shaker Heights teacher who was murdered in Nov. 2018, allegedly at the hands of her ex-husband and former state Rep. Lance Mason.
The proposed legislation aims to better identify high-risk situations that often lead to domestic violence situations.
Aisha’s Law will be introduced by Boyd during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
