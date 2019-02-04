School bus cameras being installed in Hudson to catch stop sign violators

HUDSON, OH (WOIO) -Flashing red lights and an extended stop sign are still not enough to get all vehicles to stop when a school bus is picking up or dropping off students in Hudson.
Now, five cameras are being installed to catch the violators in the act.
“The reason we are beginning the process of installing cameras is because we have approximately one report a day of a driver running the red flashing lights and stop arm when it is out,” according to Sheryl Sheatzley, Communications Director for Hudson City Schools.
“Based on that information, the number of drivers would be more than 100 per school year."
The five cameras, costing $6,945, will be placed on the five routes that have the most issues with drivers not stopping.
“The cameras will hopefully be a deterrent for drivers who blatantly disregard the law, and jeopardize the safety of our students,” Sheatzley said.
Ohio law makes it very clear when vehicles are required to stop.
On a two-lane roadway, drivers traveling in both directions must stop for school buses when the stop sign is out and red lights are flashing. If yellow lights are flashing that’s a signal to be prepared to stop. By law, drivers must remain stopped until the bus is in motion again or the bus driver signals that traffic can proceed by turning off the red flashing lights.
On a road with four or more lanes, drivers on the opposite lanes of a stopped school bus do not need to stop. Only vehicles on the same side of the roadway are required to stop. That law is applicable in Ohio, but not in all other states. On roads with four or more lanes, Ohio law requires that school buses pick up students on the same side of the road that the passenger lives on.
A driver breaking these laws can face fines up to $500 and a temporarily suspended license.
