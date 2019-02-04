Sunny Side Up: What was the biggest letdown of Super Bowl LIII?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
This year’s Super Bowl was pretty uneventful, from the gameplay to the halftime show a lot of fans left disappointed.
The New England Patriots outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 , the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history.
For entertainment Maroon 5 performed at halftime alongside Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi.
With a game of 3-0 at half the jokes came rolling in.
LeBron James even joined in on the fun.
Bringing us to the question of the day:
One ad that got a lot of attention last night was an NFL spot commemorating the league’s 100th year.
But other than that majority of advertisements were forgettable.
