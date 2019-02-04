Sunny Side Up: What was the biggest letdown of Super Bowl LIII?

Fans react during a viewing party for the Super Bowl 53 football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Randy Buffington | February 4, 2019 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 9:00 AM

On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:

This year’s Super Bowl was pretty uneventful, from the gameplay to the halftime show a lot of fans left disappointed.

The New England Patriots outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 , the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history.

For entertainment Maroon 5 performed at halftime alongside Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi.

With a game of 3-0 at half the jokes came rolling in.

LeBron James even joined in on the fun.

Bringing us to the question of the day:

One ad that got a lot of attention last night was an NFL spot commemorating the league’s 100th year.

But other than that majority of advertisements were forgettable.

[ One positive is that Kent State alum Julian Edelman walked away with MVP honors. ]

