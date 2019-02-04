VA man wanted for murdering his parents arrested in Avon

AVON, OH (WOIO) - A Virginia man suspected of killing both of his parents was arrested in Ohio on Saturday.
Avon police took Robert James Ralph, 53, into custody after responding to a resident report of suspicious activity in the area.
Ralph is wanted in Chesterfield on two first degree murder warrants in the deaths of Jan and Victoria Ralph, who were found deceased at their residence during a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Robert Ralph remains in custody in Ohio pending extradition proceedings.
The investigation is ongoing.
