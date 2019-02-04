Vermilion mother comforts families of police officers killed in line of duty

VERMILION, OH (WOIO) - For two years now, Donna Marsinick has been trying to ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
“I just can’t imagine what a mother, father or family feels like. I’m just trying to give them a little comfort,” said Marsinick.
She’s vowed to create a fallen blue quilt for the families of every officer killed on the job.
“When I send a quilt, on the card that I send them that’s handwritten, I always tell them that this is a hug from heaven,” cried Marsinick.
On every single one of those quilts you’ll find the officers name, badge number, police station, and end of watch date.
“We went nationwide and now we’re up to 104 quilts to 37 states,” recalled Marsinick.
The movement has even been featured in a local magazine for the work she’s done.
It’s safe to say Mrs. Marsinick has a deep connection to every single family she aims to comfort. After all, she’s the mother of a police officer herself.
“It makes me feel good as a police mom. It’s a labor of love and I really enjoy doing it,” concluded Marsinick.
It costs about $100 and 30 hours of labor for Donna to make a single quilt.
