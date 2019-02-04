What’s the best food to eat for Valentine’s Day? The Taste Buds share their choices

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 New’ weekly video podcast celebrating all things food.
This week, my Taste Buds, Chef Dave Kocab of The Black Pig and Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, and I will be joined by two special guests.
Chef Michael Tolosa of RED, The Steakhouse will be in studio to do a live demonstration of how he makes Buddha Noodles and preview what their restaurant has in store for Valentine’s Day this year.
In additions, Chef Danny Auyeung, chef at Li Wah will be joining the show to talk about the Chinese Lunar New Year. He’ll be bringing examples of dishes and foods that are part of the celebration, and are said to bring good luck.
Auyeung says Chinese fried chicken is said to bring good fortune and walnut shrimp promises happiness throughout the year. He’ll have a variety of dim sum dishes, a specialty of Li Wah, located on Payne Avenue in Cleveland’s Asiatown.
Watch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can view it or listen to it on Cleveland 19′s Facebook Live broadcast, our app or website. You can also catch it through Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
As always, you can chime in live and get your questions and comments read during the show.
