83-year-old assaulted at an Independence gas station remains in critical condition
By Julia Tullos | February 4, 2019 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 3:19 PM

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) - An 83-year-old Fairview Park man is in critical condition at MetroHealth Hospital after being attacked in a gas station parking lot.

According to Independence police, the man pulled into the Sunoco at 6000 Rockside just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said he was assaulted and possibly robbed by a person in a second vehicle, but authorities aren’t certain because the man remains in critical condition.

The suspect then fled the scene, possibly in a black Jeep.

The man had a dog in his vehicle, which was taken to the kennel.

The dog was not injured.

Independence police said they are still searching for a motive.

