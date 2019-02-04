83-year-old assaulted at an Independence gas station remains in critical condition

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) - An 83-year-old Fairview Park man is in critical condition at MetroHealth Hospital after being attacked in a gas station parking lot.
According to Independence police, the man pulled into the Sunoco at 6000 Rockside just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers said he was assaulted and possibly robbed by a person in a second vehicle, but authorities aren’t certain because the man remains in critical condition.
The suspect then fled the scene, possibly in a black Jeep.
The man had a dog in his vehicle, which was taken to the kennel.
The dog was not injured.
Independence police said they are still searching for a motive.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.