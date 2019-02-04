You may soon have to be 21 to buy tobacco products in Stow

STOW, OH (WOIO) - City council members will vote later this month on raising the age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Stow city officials said this would also include e-cigarettes and vape pens.
Currently, you have to be 18 to buy tobacco products in the city of Stow.
Officials said they hope this would make it harder for high school students to get tobacco products or want to try them.
According to the Tobacco 21 movement, Ohio currently has an above national average rate of both high school smoking and adult smoking.
The next Stow City Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
