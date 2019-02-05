ALDI to host hiring event at Northeast Ohio warehouse location

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ALDI is hosting a hiring event for its Hinckley warehouse distribution center on Thursday, Feb. 7.
The growing food company is inviting all people in need of a job to attend the event. The starting pay rate is a whopping $16.50 an hour.
Known for its high wages and health insurance benefits, ALDI is one of the fastest growing retailers nationwide.
ALDI has over 1,800 stores in 35 states and plans to have 2,500 stores and create 25,000 jobs by 2022.
The company has awards including National Top Workplace by Workplace Dynamics in 2017 and 2018, the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers four years in a row and Indeed’s Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits award list in 2018.
The hiring event goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at 1319 W. 130th St. Hinckley.
